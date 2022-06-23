Trains disrupted after lorry crashes onto tracks in East Lothian

Lorry on tracksNetwork Rail Scotland
The lorry crashed onto the tracks in East Lothian

Train services between Edinburgh and East Lothian have been delayed after a lorry crashed onto the tracks.

The vehicle was reported on the East Coast Main Line between Wallyford and Prestonpans before 15:00.

Network Rail Scotland said services on the line were disrupted.

It said: "Due to the vehicle being in close proximity to the overhead lines, we've had to turn off the electricity supply which will affect trains running to and from Edinburgh Waverley."

