Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run in Edinburgh
A pedestrian has died in hospital after he was struck by a car in a hit-and-run in Edinburgh.
Police Scotland said the 21-year-old man was hit on Easter Road at about 02:40 on Sunday.
The victim, who has not been named, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh but died on Wednesday.
A force spokeswoman confirmed a 23-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and said inquiries were ongoing.
Sgt Paul Ewing said: "At this time, our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the deceased.
"We are continuing our inquiries into the incident and would ask anyone who was in the area at the time and may have information to come forward."
He added officers were particularly keen to speak to two women who were seen near an ATM, at the bottom of Easter Road, at about 02:30 .