Man jailed for stairs killing at Haymarket station
A man has been jailed for killing a man by pushing him down a flight of stairs at an Edinburgh train station.
Marc McKinlay, 38, attacked Donald Maguire, 58, at Haymarket station in February 2020.
The High Court in Edinburgh heard how McKinlay pushed Mr Maguire who fell and hit his head. He also assaulted Mr Maguire's son Brian.
McKinlay, of Cowdenbeath, Fife, was found guilty after a four-day trial and was remanded in custody.
The court heard Mr Maguire and his son had been enjoying a night out in Edinburgh before going to catch a train home.
McKinlay pushed Mr Maguire on the stairs then turned on his son - kicking him and striking him on the head with a bag containing cans of alcohol.
Witness Connie Dalrymple, 29, told the court that she saw a "bit of a fight" involving the three men.
She said: "It happened so quickly. I was a bit shaken up. We saw the accused hit the young guy with a bag in the face. We saw the older man getting pushed.
"When he fell we heard his head crack. He lay just still. He didn't move. We thought it was quite serious."
She said she and her partner gave Mr Maguire CPR and put him into the recovery position. She phoned 999.
McKinlay was arrested after boarding a train.
Mr Maguire died from his injuries at the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh 13 days after the attack.
McKinlay did not give evidence in his defence. However, he admitted assaulting Mr Maguire's son to his "severe injury".
The jury returned a guilty verdict to a charge of culpable homicide.
McKinlay will be sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh next month.