Scottish acts top singles and album charts
- Published
Scottish artists have leapt to the top of both the singles and album charts.
DJ duo LF System have a number one single with Afraid To Feel, as Paolo Nutini's new release Last Night In The Bittersweet tops the album charts.
It is the first time a Scottish chart double has been achieved since Tom Walker and Lewis Capaldi topped the album and singles charts in March 2019.
Paisley-born Nutini has scored his third number one album with his first music release in eight years.
While Conor Larkman and Sean Finnigan of LF System watched their single rise up the charts, before taking the top spot off Kate Bush.
LF System initially saw Afraid To Feel go viral on TikTok and it has been on a steady five-week climb.
"It feels like one big practical joke," Larkman told the Official Charts.
"To think we made it in 2019, and were playing it in clubs and now it's in the charts. It's mad."
Larkman and Finnigan met as DJs at the Fly club in Edinburgh two years ago.
They both continued to work in their days jobs - Larkman as a roofer, Finnegan in a garage - until two months ago.
"It's happened too quick. It's so surreal, but so lovely," said Finnegan.
Paolo Nutini, 35, previously topped the album chart in 2009 with Sunny Side Up and again with Caustic Love in 2014.
His debut album These Streets peaked at number three in 2006.
Last Night In The Bittersweet, his fourth studio record, rose through the rankings after being released on 1 July.
Martin Talbot, chief executive of the Official Charts Company, said: "Scotland has a fantastic musical legacy across the 70 years of the Official Charts and to see Paolo and LF add to that in 2022 is fantastic to see."