In Pictures: Edinburgh Festival Carnival fills streets with colour
Performers from more than 13 countries have taken part in the annual Edinburgh Festival Carnival.
About 800 people paraded along Princes Street with music, dance, acrobatics and circus tricks on show for the crowds which lined the route.
The parade culminated in shows from the performers at the Ross Bandstand in Princes Street Gardens.
The event was part of the Edinburgh Jazz and Blues Festival which continues until 24 July.