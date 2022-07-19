Boy, 11, dies in off-road bike crash at Fife race track
- Published
An 11-year-old boy has died after his off-road bike crashed at a race track.
Millar Buchanan was training at the East of Scotland Kart Club near Crail in Fife on Saturday evening when the accident happened.
Emergency services attended but the 11-year-old, from Larbert, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Millar's family released a statement to pay tribute to him and said they had been overwhelmed with the kind wishes and support they have received.
They said: "We are truly heartbroken that we have lost our amazing, talented, beautiful boy in the most tragic accident, doing what he loved the most.
"We cannot describe how painful this is or how much we are going to miss our little star."
Motorbike manufacturer Ohvale UK paid tribute to Millar on social media, saying that they "lost a member of family".
A statement on Facebook said: "Millar Buchanan has sadly passed away after being involved in an accident over the weekend while training at Crail Circuit.
"Millar joined our Ohvale UK cup last year and it has been a pleasure to have him in the paddock and in our junior championships, he will be sorely missed by everyone."
'Never be forgotten'
The East of Scotland Kart Club has been closed since the accident but will open later to allow people to lay flowers by the track.
A post on the club's Facebook page said Millar "may be gone from our sight but you will never be forgotten".
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police received report of a serious crash involving an off-road bike at a race track in Crail around 18:50 on Saturday, July 16, 2022.
"Emergency services attended, however the rider of the off-road bike, an 11-year-old boy, was pronounced dead at the scene.
"A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal and the Health and Safety Executive have been made aware."