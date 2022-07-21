Drugs death taskforce chief says punishing addicts must stop
By Chris Clements
Social affairs correspondent, BBC Scotland
- Published
The head of Scotland's drug deaths taskforce has called for an overhaul of addiction services and reform of drugs laws to halt overdose deaths.
David Strang made the comments as the Scottish government-established group published its final report.
Its "Changing Lives" report makes 20 recommendations and 139 action points that it says will help turn around Scotland's record drug death numbers.
That was more than three times the rate of the rest of the UK and the highest in Europe.
Mr Strang - a former chief inspector of prisons and ex-chief constable of Lothian and Borders Police - echoed earlier calls for a "public health approach" to the crisis.
He said: "We've had the Misuse of Drugs Act for 50 years and we've tried locking people up for possession of drugs and we just know that that is not the solution.
"This is an issue of addiction, which needs treatment, care and support, and compassion - not stigmatisation, discrimination and criminalisation."
'New standards'
The drug deaths taskforce was set up in 2019 as Scotland recorded more than 1,000 deaths a year for the first time.
Since then, it has distributed around £14m in funding to projects aimed at driving down deaths. These include the rollout of overdose prevention drug Naloxone to police and other emergency services and the development of new treatment standard
In its final report, the group's recommendations include:
- Fully implementing new Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) standards - relating to opiod replacement drugs like methadone - across Scotland within two years
- Developing an extensive Naloxone network
- Better outreach after non-fatal overdoses.
The group also recommends more data sharing between services and policy makers, putting more emphasis on families and those with experience of drug use.
It also calls for the UK government to reform the Misuse of Drugs Act to allow for drug injecting facilities.
But Mr Strang said the task force is "not going as far" as recommending authorities decriminalise drug possession.
He said: "If the problem is people's addiction, then you are not going to solve that by punishing them. That won't act as a deterrent.
"People need treatment, care and support."
He added: "Often, the recovery communities pick up the pieces at the margins. But we are saying they should be much closer to the heart of delivery of services and treatment.
"Often people who have been on that journey and that was a very powerful help for them."
A Home Office spokeswoman said that any death due to drug misuse was a tragedy.
She added: "Our recently published 10-year drugs strategy will support people through treatment and recovery, as well as an even tougher response to criminal supply chains and the demand that fuels these illegal markets."
'I was revived nine times in a year'
If it wasn't for Naloxone, Kevin wouldn't be here today.
The 49-year-old was revived nine times by support workers in 2021 after being found unresponsive in Glasgow city centre.
He'd taken cocktails of drugs that included heroin, cocaine and street Valium.
Kevin said: "Some of them were uppers. Some were down. The smack was just to keep me level. The cocaine, I liked the rush. The street Valium I took because they made me forget everything.
"It was horrible getting revived. You come out of it feeling strung out and rotten, so you're just automatically away to get another one [bag of heroin].
"I've since learned that that could be the reason I was overdosing all the time. Although, you've been brought out of it, the drugs are still in your system, so as soon as you go get something else, you're collapsing again."
Eventually, Kevin accepted help from the Simon Community and now volunteers with the charity. He has been sober for nine months and is taken opioid replacement Buvidal.
"The Simon Community is wrap around care," he said.
"It gave me a purpose, it gave me a reason to want to get straight, to keep going, to get my house, to get my life stable, to help somebody else.
"Naloxone kept me breathing, the support made me want to live."
Mr Strang said the task force has "done a huge amount of work".
He continued: "The rollout of Naloxone, the development of MAT standards, the work on law reform, the work on stigma…
"They have produced a number of reports over the years, and they have funded research projects and some pilots and innovation. So, right across Scotland, there has been funding initiative and pilots."
Quarterly figures from Police Scotland suggest 2021 may have seen a reduction in drug-related death. However, the official statistics from National Records for Scotland will be released next Thursday.
Mr Strang said any reduction would "not take the number of drug deaths below three a day".
He added: "If we are serious about reducing those shocking statistics of the number of people who die from drug overdoses, then we need to implement this report and make the changes that are needed."
Last month, a Public Health Scotland report revealed addiction services are still missing key targets for treatment despite increased investment. It came after a watchdog called for more transparency in how extra money was being spent by services tackling drug deaths.
In January, the previous head of the taskforce, Professor Catriona Matheson, told BBC Scotland she resigned as she was not prepared to do a "rush job" by publishing its final report six months early.