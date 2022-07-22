Ukraine sailors being trained in Scotland
Ukrainian sailors are being trained in Scotland as part of the UK's efforts to help in the war against Russia.
The Royal Navy are helping them operate Sandown Class Minehunter vessels, ahead of the sale of two such vessels in a deal agreed last year.
Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Volodymr Havrylov has been in Scotland with UK Armed Forces Minister James Heappey to see the training.
For security reasons, the exact location is not being revealed.
They observed recruits learning weapon drills, damage control and how to operate the machinery on the vessels.
Mr Havrylov's visit followed trips to Westminster, and to witness Ukraine infantry training in Wiltshire.
He said the ships were vital as there are many mines in the Black Sea.
The deal to hand over two vessels in September is part of an agreement made before the Russian invasion in February.
The majority of the Ukrainian navy was overwhelmed by Russian forces early in the conflict
Mr Havrylov said: "I saw the brotherhood of Ukrainian and British soldiers working together to achieve a common goal - strengthening the combat capabilities of the Ukrainian army.
"We are very grateful to the government and people of the United Kingdom for their invaluable contribution to Ukraine's success in repelling the Russian aggressors."
The ministers also visited one of the locations where Ukrainian soldiers were being trained in "battle-winning skills" in a new UK-led military programme.
More than 1,000 UK service personnel are involved in the scheme taking place at military sites across the country.
The Ministry of Defence said it would give volunteer recruits with limited military experience the skills to be effective in frontline combat.
"Based on the UK's basic soldier training, the course covers weapons handling, battlefield first aid, fieldcraft, patrol tactics and the law of armed conflict," they said.
The visit of the Ukrainian minister came in the same week as Defence Secretary Ben Wallace revealed plans to supply scores of artillery guns and hundreds of drones and anti-tank weapons to Ukraine.