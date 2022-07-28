Car occupants flee scene of serious crash in Edinburgh
A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash with a car in Edinburgh, where the vehicle's occupants fled the scene.
The 24-year-old man was taken the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.
Police Scotland said officers were alerted to the incident in Ferry Road Drive at around 13:45 on Thursday.
A force spokesperson said: "The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries. The occupants of the vehicle made off."
Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and Police Scotland has appealed for anyone with information to get in contact.