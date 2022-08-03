Fence will protect walkers from bull on cow attack path in Pentland Hills
By Angie Brown
BBC Scotland, Edinburgh and East reporter
- Published
Fencing is to be installed on a path in the Pentland Hills after safety fears were raised over the presence of a bull in a field where walkers have previously been attacked by cows.
The path on Turnhouse Hill is a right of way which leads to the popular Edinburgh skyline walk.
The land's owner, Scotland's Rural College, said it had already removed the herd of cows from the lower slopes.
Now it plans to fence off a corridor of the field containing the bull.
It has been living in the field for more than a month, with a warning sign on the path gate.
Some walkers have risked walking through the field, which does not have an alternative route around it, while others have turned back.
When BBC Scotland raised the concerns with the college, it said it would build a fence before the end of the summer.
James Gentles, from Edinburgh, said he was shocked and upset a bull had replaced the herd which had attacked him in October 2020.
The 61-year-old needed stitches after being charged by a cow on the same route.
He said it was the "premier path" in the regional park, and was very popular with walkers.
"Cows and bulls can't read signs, so it's not going to stop walkers being attacked," he said.
"It's not the cows' fault or the walkers' fault.
"I am therefore relieved they are now going to fence that section of the path from the bull."
Mark Hartree was also crushed by a cow at the same spot in September 2020.
A spokesperson for Scotland's Rural College said it took safety at its farm operations very seriously.
It said it had taken steps in 2020 to keep cattle "entirely separate" from the area's main right of way to safeguard public access.
Since then, signs had been installed at "appropriate times" to notify walkers about the potential presence of bulls among livestock in fields.
"However, these arrangements remain under continuous review. We want walkers to continue to feel welcome and understand the signage we use," it said.
"We are therefore carrying out further works this summer to ensure that any small remaining potential for direct contact between people and cattle is removed through the construction of a short, fenced corridor. This will secure easy access to the rights of way all year round."
A Scottish government spokesman said that if there was a bull in a field, the public was expected to go into a neighbouring field or onto adjacent land.
"Land managers are urged to keep animals known to be dangerous away from fields crossed by a core path or other well-used route," he added.
"If this is not possible, land managers should inform the public and signpost a reasonable alternative route."