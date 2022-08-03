Man jailed for six years over Edinburgh Haymarket stairs killing
- Published
A man has been jailed for six years for killing a grandfather by pushing him down a flight of stairs at an Edinburgh train station.
Marc McKinlay, 38, attacked Donald Maguire, 58, and his son Brian at Haymarket station in February 2020.
Mr Maguire Sr fell and hit his head after being pushed by McKinlay. He died later in hospital.
McKinlay, of Cowdenbeath, Fife, was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh for culpable homicide.
Mr Maguire and his son had been enjoying a night out in Edinburgh before heading to Haymarket to get a train home.
McKinlay pushed Donald Maguire on the stairs before turning on his son – kicking him and striking him on the head with a bag containing cans of alcohol.
Witness Connie Dalrymple, 29, told the court she saw a "bit of a fight" involving the three men.
She said: "It happened so quickly. I was a bit shaken up. We saw the accused hit the young guy with a bag in the face. We saw the older man getting pushed.
"When he fell we heard his head crack. He lay just still. He didn't move. We thought it was quite serious."
McKinlay, who was arrested after boarding a train, admitted assaulting Mr Maguire's son to his "severe injury".
Mr Maguire died from his injuries at the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh on March 4.
The jury returned a guilty verdict to a charge of culpable homicide last month.
Sentencing McKinlay, judge Fiona Tait said: "I have read victim impact statements from Mr Maguire's wife, son and daughter and these each describe in moving terms the understandable loss that Mr Maguire's death has had upon them.
"There is no sentence which the court can impose that can bring Mr Maguire back to his family or indeed reflect his loss.
"It is accurate in these circumstances that a custodial sentence is the appropriate disposal in this case."
McKinlay was also sentenced to 15 months for assaulting Mr Maguire's son, though that will run concurrent to the six-year term.
Defence solicitor advocate Iain McSporran QC said the attack took place in the "heat of the moment".
He told the judge McKinlay did not set out to kill Mr Maguire and asked for this to be taken into account with the sentence.