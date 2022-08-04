Two dead and five in hospital after head-on crash in West Lothian
- Published
An 80-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman have died and five other people are in hospital after a head-on crash in West Lothian.
A black Audi A6 and a black Mercedes GLC collided on the A71 near East Calder at about 13:00 on Wednesday.
The man and woman in the Audi were pronounced dead at the scene.
A 29-year-old woman who was driving the Mercedes and four children - aged three, nine, 10 and 14 - were taken to hospital.
The road was closed for several hours while police carried out their investigations.
Anyone with information on the crash, as well as those with dash cam footage, have been asked to contact Police Scotland via the non-emergency line.
Sgt Scott Kirkpatrick said: "Two people have lost their lives and five people were injured in this collision and their families will want to know the full circumstances of what has happened."