Woman dies after being hit by truck in Livingston
A 28-year-old woman has died after being hit by a truck in Livingston, West Lothian.
The crash happened at about 02:20 on the town's Alderstone Road. Emergency services attended but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police confirmed a 47-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the incident.
Officers said inquiries were ongoing and appealed for witnesses to come forward.
Sgt Barry Sommerville said: "Our thoughts are with the woman's family and friends at this difficult time.
"We are appealing for any witnesses and anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch with officers as part of our inquiries."
