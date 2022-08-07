Man dies in hospital two days after being hit by car in Edinburgh
- Published
A 37-year-old man has died in hospital two days after being hit by a car near the Sheriffhall Roundabout in Edinburgh.
Joseph Wakeley was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh after the accident on Millerhill Road at about 09:00 on Thursday. He died on Saturday afternoon.
The family of Mr Wakeley, who lived in Edinburgh, have described him as "a loving son, father and brother".
The driver of the car was not injured.
Sgt Paul Ewing of Police Scotland's Road Policing Unit said: "Our thoughts are with Joseph's family and friends at this difficult time.
"Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I would urge anyone who may have information who has not yet spoken to an officer to get in touch."
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.