Man critical after fight on Edinburgh's Princes Street
A 53-year-old man is critical in hospital after a fight with a man on Edinburgh's Princes Street.
He was found injured near the Johnnie Walker building, at the west end of the city's main shopping street, just after 20:00 on Saturday.
He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with a serious head injury.
Det Insp Keith Fairbairn said: "A man has been left seriously injured and it's imperative we trace whoever is responsible."
Police are checking CCTV footage.
Det Insp Fairbairn added: "We know that numerous people saw what happened and I am appealing to them to get in touch with us.
"Any small piece of information could prove vital in this investigation."
