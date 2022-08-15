Driver hurt after bin lorry crashes into Edinburgh flats
A bin lorry has crashed into a block of flats in the Abbeyhill area of Edinburgh.
The driver sustained a leg injury in the incident, which took place at about 06:50 in Calton Road, at the junction with Abbeyhill Crescent.
No-one else was hurt and the road remains closed while the building is being assessed.
A spokeswoman for Edinburgh City Council confirmed that one of its vehicles was involved.
"Thankfully no-one has been seriously injured and our teams are at the scene helping the emergency services with their inquiries," she said.
"Our structural engineers are assessing any damage to the building and will make sure it is made safe before the area is reopened to the public."