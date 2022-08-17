Edinburgh bin collectors begin strike over pay
- Published
People living in Edinburgh have been warned to expect "significant disruption" as a 12-day strike by the city's waste workers gets under way.
Unions have rejected a pay offer equivalent to a 3.5% increase and the Edinburgh strike is the first of a series planned across Scotland.
The industrial action comes in the final weeks of the Edinburgh festivals.
Nicola Sturgeon said council leaders should make a 5% pay offer to staff to avert further strikes.
The first minister said it was "really disappointing" that £140m of extra Scottish government funding had not resolved the pay row.
Council umbrella body Cosla said it would like to make a better offer, but feared the extra spending could hurt local services and has called for more money from Scottish ministers.
Hundreds of workers in Edinburgh's waste and recycling service will be on strike from 05:59 on Thursday until 30 August - the day after the end of the city's International and Fringe festivals.
They will be joined by further strike action from workers in waste and recycling services across Scottish local government on 26 ad 29 August, as well as between 7 and 10 September.
'Pathetic response'
GMB Scotland organiser Kirsten Muat has warned of huge disruption to life in Scotland's capital city.
She said: "Waste will pile up for the remainder of the Festival and when people ask why we will tell them, GMB members are not prepared to accept working poverty in our local services as an inevitability even if our political leaders are.
"The 3.5% tabled last week - a miserly lift on the previously rejected 2% - is a pathetic response while our members struggle against double-digit inflation and energy bills rising to over £4,000 this winter.
"If political leaders want to avoid the prospect of more strikes across more councils in the weeks to come, then they must urgently make a significantly improved pay offer."
Edinburgh City Council said it was anticipating all bin collections and street cleaning in the city would be affected in the coming weeks.
The city's three recycling centres will be closed and bulky uplift and fly-tipping services will also be paused as a result of the action.
Council leader Cammy Day said: "I firmly believe that all council colleagues deserve to be paid fairly for the work they do and have every right to take this action and have their voices heard.
"As the lowest funded council in Scotland, it's time for the Scottish government to properly fund our capital city and its services."
Risks of higher offer
Last week Cosla resources spokeswoman Katie Hagmann said: "Leaders have reaffirmed their aspiration to make an offer greater than the initial 2% but note the risk that public services will not recover, jobs will be affected and communities will see services reduced as local government budgets are unable to sustain the long-term pressures they have been under."
The Scottish government said it expected local government to match its £140m contribution to help them give staff a bigger pay rise.
Meanwhile, Scotland will also be hit by disruption on the railways on Thursday, with strike action by the RMT union across the UK impacting on the signalling provisions north of the border.
As a result only a few train services will be available, mostly in the central belt.