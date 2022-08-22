Edinburgh bin strike: Residents told to keep rubbish inside
By Debbie Jackson & Angie Brown
BBC Scotland
- Published
Edinburgh residents are being asked to keep their rubbish inside as waste piles high during the city's bin strike.
The city's waste workers launched a 12-day strike as unions negotiate for an improved pay offer.
On day five, scenes of overflowing bins were spreading from the city centre to residential areas.
City conservation charity The Cockburn Association asked residents to avoid adding household waste to the pile up.
Director Terry Levinthal told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland: "Until such time as the strike action is resolved, I think everybody has a part to play in this. People who live in the city have to manage their waste appropriately.
"Don't put it out - there is no sense in putting it on the street.
"There is waste that you can store - inert waste like cardboard, that kind of stuff. You can find a corner in your house or flat to keep it. It's that kind of management we need to get through this."
The industrial action falls in the final weeks of the Edinburgh festivals.
It emerged on Sunday that street performers and festival staff had taken to litter picking to do their bit in keeping the city welcoming for visitors.
Mr Levinthal said that piles of rubbish were growing higher and called on businesses to help.
"We have to communicate with the tourist and events sector that there is a strike," he said.
"And if those businesses that have commercial collection facilities can actually maybe step up, because it is in their interests to present the city in the best way possible."
Meanwhile, city centre residents were having to live with the conditions.
Anne Starsmeare was shocked that rubbish in Forrest Road was now towering over her.
She said: "This is such bad timing for the city and tourism. People are walking through the rubbish now and it's sticking to the pavements.
"It's awful to see a beautiful city looking like this."
Unions have rejected a pay offer equivalent to a 3.5% increase and the Edinburgh strike is the first of a series across Scotland.
On Friday, local authorities increased their pay offer from 3.5% to 5%.
Residents outside the city centre expressed concern as communal bins started to overflow on Monday.
Colin Jenkins, 72, from Morningside, said: "I saw flies buzzing around the rubbish in Jordan Lane.
"The bins are stuffed and spilling out and people have left their rubbish next to the bins all over the pavement - there's even a toilet.
"It's getting quite bad now and people don't know where to put their rubbish."
Which councils will be hit by strikes?
The Edinburgh strike will be followed by a second wave of action by waste workers across Scotland. It is a coordinated effort by Unite, Unison and the GMB unions to get an improved council pay deal.
Unite - 24 to 31 August Aberdeen, Angus, Clackmannanshire, Dundee, East Ayrshire, East Lothian, East Renfrewshire, Edinburgh, Falkirk, Glasgow, Highland, Inverclyde, South Ayrshire, South Lanarkshire and West Lothian.
Unison - August 26 to 29 and September 7 to 10 Aberdeenshire, Clackmannanshire, East Renfrewshire, Glasgow, Inverclyde, North Lanarkshire, Stirling and South Lanarkshire
GMB - August 26 to 29 and September 7 to 10 Aberdeen, Angus, Dundee, East Ayrshire, East Lothian, Falkirk, Glasgow, Inverclyde, Highland, Midlothian, Orkney, South Ayrshire, South Lanarkshire, West Lothian, Perth and Kinross, and North Lanarkshire.
Mary Nisbet, 85, also from Morningside, said: "I think it's a disgrace that we are being told to keep our rubbish.
" I live in a small flat. It's going to get very smelly and it's unhygienic.
"It could also attract vermin into our houses as well as flies and bluebottles."
Edinburgh City Council has issued guidance for residents.
- Do not add to full bins - check nearby bins instead
- Store your waste at home, or in your back green or garden if possible
- Do not leave bags next to bins unless this is unavoidable, as it can become a hazard
- Keep food waste in a sealed container, as cool as possible
- If street bins are full, take dog mess home and double bag to reduce smells
It said that there would be no collections during the period of action and waste and recycling centres would remain closed.
The Scottish Conservatives have called on the Scottish government to intervene to prevent Scotland suffering "international embarrassment" over the state of the capital's streets.
On Monday First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: "Nobody wants to see strikes and nobody wants to see that kind of disruption.
"Councils are the employers of the workers and the Scottish government has made extra funding available to local authorities to facilitate a better pay deal.
"I am glad Cosla has put a 5% pay offer on the table and I hope that will lead to a resolution of these issues."
Unions said that strikes would continue until an acceptable pay offer was agreed.