Harry Styles to play in Edinburgh on UK leg of 2023 tour
Harry Styles has announced he will perform one date in Edinburgh during the UK leg of his 2023 tour.
The solo singer, formerly of boy band One Direction, will play 19 dates across the UK and Europe including a night at Murrayfield on 26 May.
He performed in Glasgow this year with fans camping outside Ibrox stadium for days before his arrival.
Tickets for his latest run - named Love On Tour - go on sale on 2 September at 10:00.
The 28-year-old's British and European live shows were postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
In June, eager fans travelled to Glasgow from the US and Europe to see him perform.
About 50,000 fans were at the sell-out gig, which was the first at Rangers FC's stadium in almost 20 years.
Later on that tour he paid tribute to his primary teacher in front of 70,000 fans at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester.