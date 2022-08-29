NHS Lothian operations postponed due to steriliser leak
NHS Lothian is postponing almost all operations because of a leak in a unit that sterilises surgical equipment.
The health board is prioritising emergency and urgent surgery for at least the next two weeks as they try to fix the problem.
The hospital decontamination and sterilisation unit provides sterile equipment for 60 theatres across all of NHS Lothian's hospitals.
It is based at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.
Up to 400 surgical trays a day are normally processed through the facility.
It is understood the leak was identified in the ceiling of the unit which opened in 2010 as a centralised service.
It is not known when the unit can reopen.
Other health boards are providing assistance to NHS Lothian, but for at least the next fortnight the number of operations that can take place will be limited.