Borders area key to finding ex-teacher's body, say Police Scotland
Detectives investigating the murder of a former Fettes College teacher believe the Scottish Borders and Northumberland "are key" to finding his body.
Dr Peter Coshan, 75, has been missing since he was last seen in Edinburgh on 11 August.
No body has been found so far but two men have appeared in court charged with his murder.
Police have now revealed they are looking to trace the movements of a Vauxhall Vectra in the Borders.
The movements of this vehicle have been described as "central to the investigation".
Police Scotland is asking for help from people who were in the Scottish Borders and Northumberland - including travelling on the A7 and the A68 - during the hours of darkness on 15 and 16 August.
They want to know of sightings of an older-style, dark-coloured Vauxhall Vectra, which has a 57 registration plate.
Det Sup Andrew Patrick, of Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team, said more detailed information is required so officers can carry out a more systematic search of the large area.
He said: "This is obviously a very distressing time for Peter's family and our priority is to find him.
"I am therefore seeking the public's help in trying to find Peter's body.
"I believe the areas of the Scottish Borders and Northumberland are key to helping us find Peter, so please take time to think back and consider if you saw a 57 plate dark coloured Vauxhall Vectra in and around those areas."
Det Sup Patrick said the period of time in question was the end of the very hot weather we had, and a warning for thunderstorms was issued.
Dr Coshan taught at Fettes College, a prestigious private school in Edinburgh, from 1972 until his retirement in 2005.
He joined a year after former PM Tony Blair attended the school, from 1966 to 1971.
The former teacher was last seen in the Seafield Road area of Edinburgh on 11 August and was reported missing the next day.
His home in Stockbridge is four miles from where he was last seen.
Warm tributes were paid to Dr Coshan after his death.
Helen Harrison, head of Fettes College, added: "Peter was an inspirational biology teacher and he will be remembered fondly by many.
"Not least by those who were taught by him, tutored by him and introduced to the hills through his enthusiasm for the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme, which he ran for 33 years."
Members of the public can access a form to send information directly to the Major Investigation Team.