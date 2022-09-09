Roads close as Edinburgh prepares for Queen mourners
- Published
Major roads in the centre of Edinburgh have now closed as the city prepares to become a focal point for people mourning the death of the Queen.
In the coming days, her coffin will travel from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh - the official residence of the British monarch in Scotland.
From here it will be taken in procession to St Giles' Cathedral, where the Queen will lie at rest for 24 hours, allowing the public to view her coffin.
Edinburgh City Council said it was working with the Scottish government and Police Scotland to accommodate significant numbers of visitors wishing to pay their respects.
The council warned residents that there will be road and school closures, as well as diversions.
It has issued a list of its current road closures and warned that more may be added in the coming days.
The current closures are:
- Carrington Road at Crewe Road South
- Carrington Road at East Fettes Avenue
- Fettes Avenue
- Queens Drive east of the roundabout (Holyrood Gait entrance)
- Holyrood Park entrance at Meadowbank Terrace
- East Market Street at Junction with Jeffrey Street
- New Street South of Entrance to Waverley Car Park
- Old Tollboth Wynd
- Calton Road at Abbeyhill Crescent
- Abbeyhill at Abbeyhill Crescent
- Abbeyhill at Abbey Lane
- Abbey Mount at Regent Road
- Canongate at St Mary Street / Jeffrey Street
- High Street at George IV / The Mound
- High Street at Cockburn Street
- St Giles Street at North Bank Street
Calton Road at Leith Street is open for local access only.
The council also said that street litter bins had been removed from the length of the Royal Mile and asked people to take litter home or use bins outside the cordoned area.
Guidance has been issued by Buckingham Palace for members of the public wishing to leave floral tributes at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.
Mourners have been asked to give floral tributes to the wardens at the entrance to The Queen's Gallery.
Those flowers will be laid on the forecourt grass in front of the North Turret of the Palace.