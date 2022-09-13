Man charged over heckling of Prince Andrew as he followed coffin
A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with a breach of the peace after the Duke of York was heckled as he walked behind the Queen's coffin.
Footage showed a man shouting at Prince Andrew as he followed the coffin up Edinburgh's Royal Mile, at about 14:50 on Monday.
The man was pulled out of the queue by two bystanders and was later arrested and charged.
He was released and will appear in court at a later date.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "He was released on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."
No other arrests have been made in relation to the incident. Officers would not confirm if any inquiries into the incident were ongoing.