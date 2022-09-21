Man jailed for hit-and-run attempted murder in Wester Hailes
A driver who tried to murder a man by driving over him and dragging him around a car park has been jailed for five years and eight months.
Lee Scales, 28, drove his Ford Fiesta at Spencer Brodie outside the Westside Plaza Shopping Centre in Wester Hailes, Edinburgh, on 14 April.
Mr Brodie was forced onto the bonnet of the car but fell off before Scales drove over him.
He suffered brain and spinal injuries, collapsed lungs and fractured ribs.
The High Court in Edinburgh heard Scales drove away from the scene but was later arrested in Newcastle.
Scales, of Edinburgh, had pleaded guilty to an attempted murder charge at a hearing last month.
He submitted a letter to the court detailing his remorse for his actions.
Defence solicitor advocate Iain McSporran KC told the court that the letter reflected Scales's views about what he had done.
'Disproportionate actions'
Mr McSporran added: "It says more eloquently than anything I can say on his behalf. In my dealings with him he has come across as a pleasant and agreeable young man.
"On the day in question, he snapped.
"His family are present in court today - they stand by him and he expects to be a useful worker by the time he is released from prison."
Judge Lord Sandison told Scales, who watched via video link, that he had no other option but to send him to prison.
He said: "Your actions were entirely disproportionate. Mr Brodie has been left with permanent disfigurement and permanent impairment.
"I have read a victim impact statement and listened to what your counsel Mr McSporran has said on your behalf.
"The sentence of the court will be one of five years and eight months."