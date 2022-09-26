Police appeal after woman dies in Fife car crash
- Published
A 26-year-old woman has died in a crash involving two cars on the A914 in Fife, police have confirmed.
Three other people also received minor injuries in the collision at about 15:50 on Monday at Pickletillum, near Drumoig.
The woman, who was driving a red Ford Focus, died at the scene. Her next-of-kin have been informed.
Three people travelling in a blue Jaguar I-Pace were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.
Sgt Steve Livesey said: "Our inquiries into this incident are continuing to establish the full circumstances of what happened and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the female driver.
"The road remains closed to allow officers to investigate.
"I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened, or has relevant dash cam footage, to please get in touch."