Family 'devastated' after motorcyclist killed in Fife crash
The family of a motorcyclist killed in a crash on the A917 in Fife have said they are "devastated" by his death
Ryan Bayne, 28, died when his Kawasaki ZX9 left the road near Elie at around 21:50 on Tuesday.
His family said in a statement: "We are devastated and this is a tragic loss for us and everyone who knew Ryan."
Emergency services attended but Mr Bayne, from Leven, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police Scotland said inquiries into the crash were ongoing.
Mr Bayne was riding with a second man on a Suzuki scrambler-style motorcycle.
He was not involved in the crash and was uninjured.