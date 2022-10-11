Man to stand trial accused of Boxing Day murders of grandparents
- Published
A man is to stand trial charged with murdering his grandparents in West Lothian.
Tobyn Salvatore allegedly attacked Denis and Mary Fell - both aged 73 - at their home in Livingston on Boxing Day last year.
Prosecutors claim the 20-year-old killed Mr Fell by repeatedly striking him on the head and body with a knife.
He is then accused of repeatedly stabbing Mrs Fell and severing her hand from her arm.
There was a short hearing at the High Court in Glasgow on Tuesday.
Mr Salvatore's lawyer Victoria Young pleaded not guilty on his behalf to the two murder charges.
Ms Young said defence inquiries were ongoing, but accepted a trial could be set.
Lord Beckett stated: "I have in mind to fix the eight-day trial for the High Court in Livingston starting 4 July next year."
Mr Salvatore is set to be represented by senior counsel Donald Findlay.