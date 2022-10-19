Row over man appointed to make feminist Elsie Inglis sculpture
- Published
A row has broken out over the decision to appoint a man to make a sculpture in honour of the feminist Dr Elsie Inglis.
The charity planning a statue on Edinburgh's Royal Mile suspended its competition to find an artist and design and appointed the royal sculptor Alexander Stoddart instead.
It said the rethink came after watching the Queen's cortege on the Royal Mile.
Artists criticised the decision, saying it was in direct opposition to the core beliefs of suffragist Dr Inglis.
Sculptors, some of whom had spent hundreds of hours on their competition entries, insisted the move was not only wrong but also embarrassing.
The charity, Statue For Elsie, said it was delighted Mr Stoddart had agreed to take on the commission to honour the feminist pioneer.
The appointment of Mr Stoddart, whose title is the King's Sculptor in Ordinary in Scotland, was announced on Monday after the design competition was unexpectedly cancelled.
Organisers of the Statue for Elsie Inglis campaign, which raised over £50,000, have been accused of displaying scant regard for competition rules which they themselves had set.
Female activists have campaigned for years to correct the gender imbalance of statues on Edinburgh's Royal Mile by immortalising Dr Inglis, who set up 17 Scottish Women's Hospitals for injured soldiers during World War One, in bronze.
An open letter to members, donors and Board of Trustees for the Elsie Inglis Statue and City of Edinburgh Council reads: "We do not support the decision of the trustees in hiring Alexander Stoddard.
"His consultation was sought during the 'open for entries' commission period, he had a financial interest and was therefore not objective.
"He has no clear links with Elsie Inglis or feminism and is very much not in the spirit of the original brief.
"We strongly believe Dr Elsie Inglis would not support the sudden cancellation of the original open call for submissions and hiring of the Royal sculptor and the resulting blocking of women from entering the commission.
"This decision goes against the aims of the campaign. It stands in direct opposition to the core beliefs expressed by Dr Elsie Inglis herself."
War effort
A statement on the Statue For Elsie website said the charity took the "very difficult" decision to suspend competition after recognising the statue "needed to meet with the historical consciousness of the Royal Mile".
It added: "It was further confirmed we needed to rethink our approach as we watched the Queen's coffin and the cortege make its way to St Giles' Cathedral for a service of remembrance.
"We had the opportunity to consult with Alexander Stoddart, the King's Sculptor in Ordinary in Scotland, and to our delight he has agreed to take on the commission."
Natasha Phoenix, an artist who said she had worked for 650 hours on a proposal for the statue, said Dr Inglis "would have been absolutely disgusted" by the charity's decision.
She said: "This is anti feminism. Personally I couldn't be more disgusted with the choice of sculptor to sculpt Elsie Inglis."
The Scottish Charity Regulator told BBC Scotland it had received no complaints to date about the charity and it was unlikely to be a matter for it as it falls out with its regulatory role.
Inglis, who was born to a wealthy family in 1864, made a name for herself after establishing maternity services for poor women in her home city.
When the war began in 1914, she wanted to work on the front line, but was told by the War Office that women were not allowed.
However, Britain's allies allowed her to help and she used the opportunity to set up 17 Scottish Women's Hospitals for injured soldiers across Europe.
Along with her colleagues and associates from the suffragist movement, she raised the equivalent of £53m in today's money to buy medical equipment to help those on the front line.