Former SNP councillor sentenced to community work over sex attacks
A former SNP councillor who carried out sex attacks on three women has been sentenced to 200 hours of community payback work.
Lewis Ritchie, 38, forcibly kissed one woman and touched the buttocks of another. He tried to get into bed with another woman after a political event.
City of Edinburgh Council's former planning convener quit the SNP in 2018 after complaints about his behaviour.
Ritchie had denied the charges against him at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.
Police launched an investigation into the attacks, which took place between April 2016 and October 2019, after Ritchie was reported by one of his victims.
The court heard that Ritchie forced his tongue in the first victim's mouth after an SNP event.
A second woman revealed how he touched her on the buttocks several times. She said on one occasion he slapped her on one buttock so hard it left bruising.
'Violated and alarmed'
The third victim said she was sharing an Airbnb in Glasgow with other women after a political event, when Ritchie "invited" himself to stay. He later turned up drunk at midnight.
The woman said she woke to find Ritchie standing over her wearing boxer shorts and trying to get into bed.
He claimed he only wanted to "cuddle and sleep", the court heard. The woman said he left her feeling "violated" and "alarmed".
Ritchie denied charges of sexual assault and threatening behaviour. He was ordered to carry out the unpaid work over a period of nine months.
Procurator Fiscal Peter McClelland commended the women for testifying against the former Leith councillor.
He said: "This man was in a position of some public standing. The witnesses showed considerable courage in giving evidence against him."