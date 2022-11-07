Two men found dead in Edinburgh flats will be 'forever missed'
- Published
The families of two men found dead in a block of flats in Edinburgh have said they will be "forever missed".
The bodies of Desmond Rowlings, 66, and Derek Johnston, 37, were discovered at Greendykes Road, Craigmillar, last Tuesday.
On Friday Ian MacLeod, 65, was charged with two counts of murder and remanded in custody when he appeared before Edinburgh Sheriff Court.
A second man, 40, is due to appear in court over the deaths on Monday.
Mr Rowlings' daughters described their father as "a loving, happy-go-lucky man who kept himself to himself."
They added: "He will be forever missed and remembered with love."
Mr Johnston's mother and sister also issued a statement through Police Scotland.
It read: "A deeply loved son and brother, my handsome boy who had such a beautiful soul, our hearts will never mend, he will be forever missed and remembered with much love and affection."
The families of both men, from Edinburgh, also appealed for privacy during "this extremely difficult time".
Det Ch Insp Susan Balfour, of the major investigation team, said: "Our thoughts are with the families and friends of both Desmond and Derek at this incredibly difficult time.
"Specialist officers are continuing to provide both families with support."