Fire crews tackle blaze at shop in Leven
- Published
About 60 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a shop in Leven, Fife.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent 16 vehicles, including two height appliances, to the scene in the town's High Street when the alarm was raised at 02:06.
There were no reports of any casualties.
Some roads in the area were closed as emergency services dealt with the incident and police advised people to avoid the area.
Fife Police tweeted: "Police Scotland would like to advise that due to a fire at Leven Poundstretcher, the High Street and other surrounding roads, including part of the Esplanade will be closed until further notice.
"The public are asked to avoid the town centre area if possible."