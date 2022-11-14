Edinburgh's Hogmanay: Torchlight procession cancelled
The torchlight procession which usually marks the start of Edinburgh's three-day Hogmanay festival has been cancelled.
Funding challenges have been blamed for organisers pulling the event, which sees the "river of fire" spectacle travel through the streets to Calton Hill.
It is hoped the parade will be reinstated next year.
Edinburgh's Hogmanay street party has also been scaled back this year.
A partnership between Unique Events and Assembly Festival, called UniqueAssembly, is also producing Edinburgh's Christmas after contractor, Angels Event Experience Limited (AEE) pulled out last month.
It has meant UniqueAssembly has not had the usual amount of time to organise the events. Event Scotland has also pulled its Winter Festival Fund, resulting in a drop in funding.
UniqueAssembly said: "We have been trying hard to find a way to bring the Torchlight Procession into Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations this year, however we are very disappointed to confirm that due to the current economic climate, and the drop in available funding, we are unable to go ahead with this event in 2022.
"Our full programme of events, including activities for families and children, over the three days of Edinburgh's Hogmanay will be announced later this week.
"We very much hope to bring back the Torchlight Procession to the Edinburgh's Hogmanay programme in 2023."