Loony Dook dropped by official Edinburgh Hogmanay event
- Published
The official Loony Dook has been dropped from Edinburgh's Hogmanay programme.
It normally sees hundreds of people jump into the Firth of Forth at South Queensferry on New Year's Day - many in fancy dress.
But Covid restrictions have meant the last two dooks have been cancelled.
Organisers Unique Assembly said locals and visitors could still enjoy community swims taking place in surrounding areas.
The Loony Dook began on 1 January 1987 when a group of friends decided to take a dip as a hangover cure.
However it has recently faced accusations of commercialisation after new organisers charged participants a £12 entry fee.
It was dubbed the Loony Dook, as a combination of "loony", short for lunatic and "dook", a Scots term meaning dip or bathe.
The yearly dook pre-dates the Hogmanay festival, which was launched in 1993-4 but later became part of the official programme.
Although it started with only five participants, the Loony Dook had grown to attract more than 1,100 swimmers.
In later years people were charged to take part to help meet running costs, including road closures, health and safety measures, police and stewarding.
It is the latest in a series of changes to the Hogmanay festival announced by organiser Unique Assembly - a partnership between Unique Events and Assemble Festival.
Last week, it was announced that the annual torchlight procession, which usually marks the start of the three-day festival had been cancelled.
Funding challenges were blamed, with Edinburgh's Hogmanay street party also having been scaled back.
An official statement about the final Hogmanay line-up says people "who feel the need for a cold swim" on New Year's Day can head to the "community-organised Portobello Dook".
"There is no official Loony Dook taking place as part of the Hogmanay programme this year, but locals and visitors can enjoy community dips and dooks taking place in surrounding areas," it adds.
A free programme of live music will take place across the three-day Hogmanay festival.
Venues including the National Museum of Scotland, Grassmarket's Cold Town House and the Black Bull will host Sophie Ellis-Bextor, the Pet Shop Boys and Tide Lines.
Callum Beattie and Roseanne Reid will be among the performers appearing in "First Footin'" music sessions across the Old and New Towns.
The full Hogmanay festival programme includes a candlelit concert at St Giles' Cathedral on Hogmanay and three ceilidh dance events at Assembly's Roxy venue on Roxburgh Place.
There will also be a family-friendly "Sprogmanay" event on New Year's Day, which will also see live music, comedy and magic performed at the National Museum of Scotland.