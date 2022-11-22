Judge condemns racist abuse faced by Bayoh family
A judge has condemned the racist abuse experienced by Sheku Bayoh's family during a public inquiry into his death.
Lord Bracadale said that in some instances the abuse "may amount to a hate crime" and he called for it to stop.
Sheku Bayoh, 31, died after he was restrained on the ground by six police officers responding to a call in Kirkcaldy in May 2015.
The inquiry into his death entered its second stage on Tuesday.
It is investigating the circumstances around Mr Bayoh's death and whether race was a factor in the way the police handled the incident.
Lord Bracadale said family members of Sheku Bayoh had received the abuse "on social media or in writing".
Kadi Johnson, Mr Bayoh's sister, received the abuse after she told the inquiry that she no longer felt safe in Scotland.
"I abhor such abuse, whatever its source and against whomever it is directed," said the judge.
"Recently it has been reported to me that the family of Sheku Bayoh and their solicitor have been subjected to racist abuse.
"I am sure that everyone associated with this inquiry will agree with me that such behaviour is despicable and entirely unacceptable.
"In some instances it may amount to hate crime. "
He said it caused "pain, distress and harm" to the recipients and members of their family.
"The families of Sheku Bayoh remain at the heart of this inquiry. The inquiry strongly condemns such treatment of them and calls for it to cease," he added.
About 100 campaigners from trade unions across Scotland gathered outside Capital House in Edinburgh before the inquiry resumed on Tuesday morning.
Ms Johnson told the crowd she was sent racist messages on Monday night.
"It has been a tough journey and along the way we have faced a lot of disappointment as well as racist abusive messages, even up to last night I had racist messages sent to me," she said.
"But we welcome a meeting with Lord Bracadale yesterday and his condemnation of the racist abuse to our family and threats made to our lawyer.
"We are in for a long haul with the inquiry and your support gives me the strength and the courage to keep pressing on till justice prevails."
Mr Bayoh died after being restrained by officers who were called after he was seen behaving erratically with a knife in a Kirkcaldy street.
He was restrained for five minutes before falling unconscious and was pronounced dead in hospital a short time later.
Police officers involved in the restraint gave evidence to the inquiry during the summer.