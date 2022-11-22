Prince Andrew heckler will not face court
- Published
A man charged with breach of the peace after the Duke of York was heckled during the Queen's funeral procession will not face court.
Footage showed a man shouting at Prince Andrew as he followed the coffin up Edinburgh's Royal Mile in September.
The 22-year-old was pulled out of the crowd by two bystanders and was later arrested and charged.
The case has now been dealt with "by way of an offer of an alternative to prosecution".
The Crown Office, Scotland's prosecution service, said it was not able to advise what this alternative was but it can include fines or community work orders.
A Crown Office spokesman said: "The procurator fiscal received a report concerning a 22-year-old male in connection with an alleged incident on 12 September.
"After full and careful consideration of all facts and circumstances, the case was dealt with by way of an offer of an alternative to prosecution."