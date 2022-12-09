Scottish government report backs Edinburgh trams expansion
- Published
The Scottish government has signalled its support for the expansion of the Edinburgh tram network, by prioritising the project in a new national transport blueprint.
Edinburgh's city council wants to build from Granton to Dalkeith via the Royal Infirmary, with a route to Sherrifhall park and ride and Newcraighall.
There are also plans to extend the line beyond Edinburgh Airport to Newbridge.
Building of the current extension to Newhaven is nearing completion.
The plans in the Scottish government's second Strategic Transport Projects Review (STPR2) have been welcomed by Edinburgh councillors.
Scott Arthur, City of Edinburgh Council's transport and environment convener, said: "As part of the city mobility plan we have committed to the expansion of the mass rapid transit network, providing sustainable, high capacity transport options for people travelling to and around Edinburgh.
"This development is a vote of confidence and will allow us to move forward with future plans for both tram and bus transit, and following the successful completion of the Trams to Newhaven line."
The review includes a map showing "potential future tram extensions" to Newbridge, Granton, Dalkeith and also as far as Musselburgh.
It recommends that Transport Scotland works with regional partners to "develop and enhance" cross-boundary public transport.
The review states: "This would complement and integrate with the Region's current bus, tram and heavy rail networks, to provide improved connectivity between Edinburgh and the surrounding communities in the Region, as well as more direct connections between communities outside Edinburgh."
Scotland's transport secretary, Michael Matheson, said: "The final publication of STPR2 represents a key milestone for transport planning in Scotland, setting out a 20 year framework for capital investment to drive the change we need to reach our ambitious - and essential - net zero goals.
"The era where catering for unconstrained growth in private car use is well and truly over."