Cars stolen while drivers left them defrosting in West Lothian
- Published
Police are warning drivers not to leave their cars while defrosting them following the theft of two vehicles in West Lothian.
The drivers had left their cars after switching them on to let the heaters defrost windows.
On Sunday, a black Volkswagen Passat was stolen from Loganlea Road, Addiewell, at 08:20.
Then at 09:20 the same day a white Vauxhall Corsa was taken from Dick Gardens, Whitburn.
The man who owned the Corsa, registration SD72 GPZ, was knocked to the ground and hit by the vehicle during the robbery.
He was treated at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.
De-icing products
The attacker was a man aged 20-30, of medium build. He was wearing a light blue beanie style hat and a black top.
The Volkswagen Passat was later recovered on the B7015 between West Calder and Stoneyburn.
Det Con David McDougall, of Police Scotland, said: "Our inquiries are ongoing into these incidents and I am appealing for anyone with any information which may assist us to contact us.
"The owners of both of these vehicles had only momentarily left them unattended while the engine was running in order to defrost the car.
"With temperatures to remain low I would urge residents not to leave their cars unattended as it only takes seconds for an opportunist to take the vehicle.
"I would encourage people to use other options including covering windscreens at night or using manual scrapers or de-icing products."