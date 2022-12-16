Queen's death events cost Edinburgh council £500,000
- Published
City of Edinburgh Council has asked the UK Treasury for more than £500,000 to cover the costs of events to mark the Queens's death.
The city played a major role in the days following the late monarch's death in September.
The late Queen's coffin was transported from Balmoral to St Giles' Cathedral where she lay at rest for 24 hours.
It saw the city incur costs for extra street cleaning, traffic management and stewarding as thousands filed past.
Much of the cost was borne by the Scottish government but council funds were also used to help plan for the proclamation of King Charles III and to show the Queen's funeral on a big screen in Holyrood Park.
About 33,000 queued to pay their respects to the late monarch before her coffin was flown to RAF Northolt, near London, ahead of the funeral.
Officials said the total cost of Operation Unicorn to the council was £608,998.
This includes an estimated £42,000 in lost parking income between 8-15 September.
A report said it would not be possible to claim this sum back from the UK government, but the remaining £566,998 has been requested from the Treasury.
City of Edinburgh Council said it was awaiting a formal response.
Councillor Alys Mumford, co-convenor of Edinburgh Greens, originally asked for information on the costs to the council of Operation Unicorn.
She said: "It's good to finally get some information on the cost of Operation Unicorn to our city, and on how much of this burden must be borne by the council.
"We look forward to further detail about how much the council will be expected to pay towards future royal events, so we can have an open and informed discussion about whether this is a spending priority while the majority of our citizens experience a cost of living crisis.
"And while we welcome the information on costs, we're concerned the report doesn't grasp the negative impact of Operation Unicorn on citizens beyond mild inconvenience: during the period of the mourning schools were closed, bus routes diverted, and peaceful protest was suppressed.
"These are all impacts of decisions made at the time, and the council should acknowledge this and do much better in future."
Story provided by local democracy reporter Donald Turvill.