Man, 66, dies in crash on Edinburgh city bypass
- Published
A 66-year-old man has died after a crash on the Edinburgh city bypass.
The incident happened about 13:10 on Tuesday on the A720 westbound near the Sheriffhall roundabout.
It involved two cars, a silver Renault Captur and a grey Skoda Karoq. Police said the Renault driver was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he died a short time later.
The road was closed while crash investigation work was carried out and fully re-opened at about 16:40.
Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died and our investigation to find out the full circumstances of what happened continues.
"I am appealing for anyone who saw what happened or who has dash-cam footage that could help with our enquiries to get in touch."