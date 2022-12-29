Edinburgh's Hogmanay: Street party sold out ahead of event
- Published
Edinburgh's Hogmanay street party has sold out as well as the Concert in the Gardens, headlined by Pet Shop Boys.
Organisers said all events on the 31 December had sold out including Candlelit Concert in St Giles' and Festival of Ceilidhs Countdown to Hogmanay.
They said Hogmanay was back in its "rightful home" after three years off due to Covid restrictions.
The street party has been scaled back this year to 30,000 tickets.
In previous years about 60,000 have been allowed to attend.
There will, however, be the same number of revellers as in previous years for the headline event with 10,000 assembled in Princes Street Gardens
The whole of Princes Street will be closed but most of the facilities will be in the west end of the street so "the party atmosphere remains the same" despite there being fewer people.
Revellers will also be given new high-tech wristbands so they can create patterns in time with music played by DJs on the night.
A partnership between Unique Events and Assembly Festival, called Unique Assembly, will deliver the Hogmanay festival.
Alan Thomson and Dani Rae, directors of UniqueAssembly, said: "Edinburgh's Hogmanay is back with a bang.
"After three long years away, Hogmanay is back in its rightful home in Edinburgh to celebrate the moment with the world.
"While all events on 31 December are now sold out, you can still join in the celebrations on Friday 30 December, with Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Altered Images and on Sunday with our free First Footin' event taking place in venues all over the city.
"Finish the party by joining us at Final Fling, which still has tickets available."
Cammy Day, City of Edinburgh Council leader, said: "We are immensely proud that so many people choose to share their New Year with us and enjoy everything our city has to offer."
Edinburgh Trams will be free from midnight until 05:00 on New Years Day.
On Sunday 1 January, there will be free performances from leading Scottish musicians from the worlds of indie, folk, jazz, RnB and hip hop in venues in the Old and New Towns as part of the brand-new First Footin' celebrations.
Artists including Callum Beattie, Roseanne Reid, Withered Hand, Swim School and Stina Marie Claire will be popping up in bars, cafes and event spaces across the city from Rose Street to the Grassmarket, Greyfriars Kirk to The Huxley as audiences are encouraged to explore the city.
First Footin' is supported by the Scottish government's Festivals Expo Fund and produced in partnership with Essential Edinburgh.
For families and younger audiences, Sprogmanay makes a return on New Year's Day.
It is a free afternoon for children with pop-up performances from Mr Fibbers, Hip, Hop, Story, Stop! with Claire and Fergus McNicol and the Unicorn Dance Party featuring Sarah Rose Graber and Ruxy Cantir.
Held at the National Museum of Scotland, it is free and unticketed.
Just around the corner, at Assembly Roxy, the Sprogmanay Family Ceilidh is hosted by the Fruin Ceilidh Band.
The First Footin' music trail will lead into Final Fling, the climax of this year's Edinburgh's Hogmanay.
Headliners Tide Lines will be joined by special guests Elephant Sessions and Edinburgh's own Hamish Hawk in an all-Scottish line-up at the outdoor concert in West Princes Street Gardens.
Glasgow based Tide Lines, whose members comel from the Highlands and Hebrides, have built up a strong Scottish following since their debut single in 2016.
The Met office forecast for the three days of Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations is currently showing low temperatures with a light breeze and a chance of showers during the day on Friday but clearing by the start of Night Afore Disco Party.