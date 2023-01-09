Man jailed for violently shaking baby boy in Glenrothes
- Published
A former soldier who violently shook a baby boy leaving him with life-changing injuries has been jailed for seven-and-half years.
Declan Walton, 31, attacked the 10-week-old child at a house in Glenrothes, Fife, in June 2020.
A judge at the High Court in Glasgow heard that the baby remains in hospital more than two years later.
He has cerebral palsy, has to be fed through a tube, and it is unlikely he will ever live independently.
Walton previously admitted assaulting the boy to his severe injury, permanent impairment and to the danger of his life by shaking him or inflicting trauma to his head by means unknown.
Judge Lord Weir told Walton: "Although you accept sole responsibility for the devastating brain injury, you appear from (pre-sentencing) reports to be unable to account for what occurred."
The judge said he had read a "moving" victim impact statement from the child's mother.
An earlier hearing was told how the boy had been a "happy baby" before the attack.
'Head trauma'
Moments after the attack, the ex-squaddie yelled: "He's not responding. He's not breathing."
The baby was taken to hospital where extensive resuscitation was needed.
The boy ended up in intensive care having suffered haemorrhaging in his head.
Experts who examined the child and his medical results said his condition was "highly suggestive of abusive head trauma".
His lawyer said Walton had been in the army for eight years, serving two tour of duties in Afghanistan.
Gareth Jones KC, defending, said his client "struggled to adjust to civilian life".
Regarding the baby attack, Mr Jones told the court: "This was a loss of control in a single moment of time which caused devastating consequences."