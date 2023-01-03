Bomb disposal experts called to Edinburgh Central mosque
Bomb disposal experts have been called to Edinburgh Central mosque after the discovery of a suspicious package, police have said.
The alarm was raised at the mosque on the city's Potterow in Newington at about 09:30 on Tuesday.
A cordon has been erected as a precaution and Explosive Ordnance Disposal experts are on the scene.
The neighbouring streets, at Potterrow and Nicolson Square, are closed to pedestrians and traffic.
But it is understood no local addresses or businesses have been evacuated.