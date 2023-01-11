Man who died in Kirkcaldy shop is named by police
- Published
A 62-year-old man who died in a Kirkcaldy shop has been named by the police.
Police officers were called to the store on St Clair Street in the Fife town at about 12:20 on 6 January.
Bill Ireland was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two women, aged 35 and 57, have been arrested and charged in connection with Mr Ireland's death and the pair appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday.
A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.