Ian Blackford names teacher accused of Edinburgh school abuse
A man accused of abuse at two Edinburgh private schools has been named in the UK Parliament by SNP MP Ian Blackford.
The 83-year-old ex-teacher, who the BBC is not naming for legal reasons, taught at Edinburgh Academy and Fettes College in the 1960s and 1970s.
Mr Blackfold said naming him would help other abuse survivors come forward.
Broadcaster Nicky Campbell is one of a number of former pupils who made allegations against the man, who is fighting extradition from South Africa.
The teacher was previously referred to only as "Edgar" under an anonymity order at the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry.
But Mr Blackford, MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber, said he was using Commons privilege to name him in the "public interest".
"I have a number of constituents who have complaints against Edgar," Mr Blackford said.
"We now know that there are dozens of boys who have come forward to the police with allegations against the man referred to as Edgar.
"It is important that others who were abused by this man can come forward.
"It is right that his crimes against children are named - and it is also right that he is now named."
The teacher, originally from South Africa, joined Edinburgh Academy in 1968 and moved to Fettes five years later.
He left in 1979 after being asked to step down.
Edgar returned to South Africa and resumed his teaching career. He now lives in a retirement community in Cape Town.
He was arrested in 2019 and has since been fighting extradition to the UK.
Broadcaster Nicky Campbell has said he witnessed the man sexually assault a pupil at Edinburgh Academy.
Mr Campbell said he was sexually assaulted at the school by a second teacher, who is now dead, and physically assaulted by a third.
Fettes College said it had "co-operated fully with the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry, including providing the Inquiry with all documentation pertaining to this matter".
Edinburgh Academy said it was "working closely with the relevant authorities including Police Scotland and the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry".
Laura Connor, of Thompsons Solicitors, represents many former pupils of Edinburgh Academy and Fettes College.
Last month the firm secured a £450,000 settlement from Fettes for a former pupil of Edgar.
Ms Connor said: "We hope that in hearing this man can no longer hide behind the veil of a fictitious name, a sense of relief and perhaps justice will be felt.
"The priority of my legal team continues to be securing further justice through our civil courts."
The teacher's appeal against extradition is due to be heard in South Africa in March.