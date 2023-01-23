Fire breaks out in former Jenners building in Edinburgh
Emergency crews are dealing with a fire in the former Jenners department store in Edinburgh.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said it responded to reports of a fire to the rear of the empty building on Rose Street at about 11:29.
No casualties have been reported but at least 10 fire engines are in attendance at the incident which has closed neighbouring roads.
The fire service said that on arrival crews found the building well alight.
Eyewitnesses have described smoke pouring out of the basement area of the department store.
The Victorian department store has been undergoing restoration which was due to take four years.
Under the plan about 10,000m2 of disused rooms above the department store in the six-storey building will be made into a hotel.