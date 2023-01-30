Jenners building owner's 'great sadness' over firefighter Barry Martin's death
- Published
The owner of the Jenners building in Edinburgh has spoken of his "great sadness" over the death of a firefighter after a blaze at the former department store.
Barry Martin, 38, died on Friday at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.
He was one of five crew taken to hospital after they were called to the Princes Street building last Monday.
Business tycoon Anders Holch Povlsen said his thoughts were with Mr Martin's family, friends and colleagues.
Mr Holch Povlsen owns AAA United, which owns the Jenners building.
Speaking on his behalf, Anders Krogh Vogdrup - the director of AAA United - told BBC Scotland: "It was with great sadness we received news of the death of firefighter Barry Martin, who died after being injured while tackling the fire in the Jenners building.
"Our thoughts are also with the four other injured from the rescue team, and we hope they have a swift recovery."
"As we await the results of the full investigation into the damage caused by the fire, we would like to emphasise our gratitude for the commendable effort of the whole rescue for their decisive action.
"But for now our thoughts are only for the welfare and recovery of everyone affected by this incident and we offer our support and hope to assist them in any way."
Mr Martin is the first Scottish firefighter to die in the line of duty since Ewan Williamson, who died after tackling a blaze at the Balmoral Bar in Edinburgh in July 2009.
Interim Chief Officer Ross Haggart, of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, expressed "profound sadness" at Mr Martin's death.
"I speak for the entire service when I say that we are all devastated by the loss of Barry and our thoughts remain with his family, friends and colleagues at this deeply distressing time," he said.
"Both Barry's family and the service have been overwhelmed with the messages of support we have received, and we thank everyone for the time they have taken to share these.
"Barry's family would also like to thank all the medical staff who have cared for him. I would now ask that we allow Barry's family, friends and colleagues to grieve in private."
At its height, more than 100 firefighters and 22 fire appliances were at the scene of the "serious and complex fire" at the Jenners building.
Two of the other firefighters who were taken to hospital were treated for smoke inhalation, and two were treated for burns. A police officer also received treatment.
Founded in 1838, the Jenners building was one of the oldest department stores in the world.
It has been undergoing a four-year restoration project, during which disused rooms were being turned into a hotel.