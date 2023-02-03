Pedestrian, 89, dies after being hit by cyclist in Linlithgow
- Published
An 89-year-old pedestrian has died after being knocked down by a cyclist in West Lothian.
The man was hit at about 10:20 on Sunday on Blackness Road in Linlithgow.
He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh but died on Thursday. The cyclist was unhurt.
Sgt Dave Waddell, of Police Scotland, appealed for witnesses and for dashcam footage. He said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died."
He added: "We are particularly keen to trace the occupants of two vehicles we believe passed the cyclist just prior to the crash."
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.