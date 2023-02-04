Search for man in water near Scottish government building in Leith
Emergency services are searching for a man who reportedly fell into water near a Scottish government building in Leith.
Police were called to the Victoria Quay basin at 23:25 on Friday.
Officers were joined by teams from the ambulance and fire services and HM Coastguard in an "extensive search" for the man. Specialist search teams are also set to take part in the operation.
A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "The man has still to be traced."