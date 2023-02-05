Body found after man fell into water at quay in Leith
The body of a man has been recovered from the water near a Scottish government building in Leith.
Police were called to the Victoria Quay basin at 23:25 on Friday following reports that a man had fallen in.
Officers were joined by teams from the ambulance and fire services and HM Coastguard in an "extensive search".
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Inquiries are still ongoing to identify the man."
There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.