Child tells of threats by rape accused police officer Martyn Coulter
A child has told a jury that a police officer threatened to kill her mother if she told anyone he had raped her.
The girl had previously told the court that Martyn Coulter sexually assaulted her when she was aged six.
The 36-year-old is accused of raping and sexually assaulting a woman and a child in Edinburgh and East Lothian between 2013 and 2014.
The officer, who has been suspended from the force, denies the charges.
The child's recorded evidence was played to jurors at the High Court in Edinburgh.
She said: "He said it once that I can remember. He said he would kill my mum if I told her."
The girl said she did not tell her mother and when asked why not replied: "Because he said he would kill her."
Ian Duguid KC, counsel for Mr Coulter, asked her if she was saying that was why she never told her mother:
She replied: "I never told anybody.
"I felt like it was just what I had to deal with and I couldn't tell anybody because, obviously I didn't want my mum dead and I didn't want to get into trouble because obviously he was the policeman and he was in the army," said the girl who is now a secondary school pupil.
Martyn Coulter is on trial facing seven charges which he has denied.
He is accused of raping a woman at a house in Dunbar, East Lothian, in 2013 after pushing her onto a bed, and raping the woman that same year at his former flat in Edinburgh.
He is further alleged to have raped and assaulted a young girl in Dunbar between September 2013 and November 2014 when she was aged five or six, and of physically assaulting another child by striking her on the head.
He was acquitted of an allegation of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner by trial judge Lady Drummond after the Crown withdrew the charge. The trial continues.